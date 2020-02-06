|
Hincklieff Henry Russell On January 29th, 2020,
peacefully at home in Kebroyd, Russell, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mollie, much loved dad of Alison and Ian, a dear father in law of Nick, loving grandad of Neil, Andrew and Richard, beloved great grandad of Isobel and Max.
Service at St Paul's Church,
Sowerby Bridge on Tuesday 18th February at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Warley Cemetery.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020