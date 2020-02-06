Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Henry Sheehy Notice
Sheehy Henry
(Harry) After a long battle with illness,
Harry, aged 76 years passed
away peacefully at CRH
surrounded by his family.
A devoted husband to Anne,
a loving dad, grandad, great
grandad, brother and a good friend to many. The funeral service will take place at St Columba's Church, Pellon on Friday 14th February 2020 at 12 noon followed by burial at
Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but
donations may be made in lieu
to Macmillan.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral
Service, Tel: 01422345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
