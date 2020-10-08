|
WITHERSPOON Henry Smith
(Harry) Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 25th September 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved dad of
John, David and Ian,
loving grandad of Emma and
great grandad of Luca and
well known to many through his participation in local sport.
He will be greatly missed.
The celebration of Harry's life
will take place at 10.30am
on Monday 19th October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Owing to current restrictions, anybody wishing to attend
should please confirm with
David on 07732 682278.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Foundation of Light, via their website www.foundationoflight.co.uk
- "Donate now" - "Fundraisers"
- "David Witherspoon".
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020