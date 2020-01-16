|
|
|
BOOCOCK Horace On 7th January 2020,
died peacefully at
Sunningdale Nursing Home, Bradford, aged 100 years.
Formerly of Skircoat Green, Halifax, where he was born
and lived most of his life.
Husband of late wife Betty and father to his late daughters
Hilary and Pamela.
He will be sadly missed
by all his grandchildren
and all who knew him.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 29th January at 11.15.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be made on the day to
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Bell Hall, Halifax
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020