H.Trevor Lee

H.Trevor Lee Notice
Lee H.Trevor On Sunday May 31st 2020, Trevor passed peacefully away at home.
Beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Richard, Stephen, Kathryn and son-in-law David.
Loving grandad and great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed by many.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 17th June at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 9.45.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, may be sent directly to Overgate Hospice
in Trevor's memory.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 11, 2020
