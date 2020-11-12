Home

Ian Bullough

Bullough Ian After a short illness, at home, on 2nd November 2020, Ian, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, very loving dad of Andrew and Lesley, special grandad to Jake, Theo, Finlay, Clara & Edward, a dear step-brother, uncle and good friend. He will be very sadly missed. Ian's private funeral service will take place at 1.45pm on Monday 23rd November at Christ Church, Hipperholme, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations, in loving memory of Ian may be made to Dementia UK via their website. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020
