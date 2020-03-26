|
Gill Ian After a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family,
on 20th March 2020,
Ian, aged 49 years.
Beloved and loving husband of Joanne, a proud and dearly loved dad of James, Adam and Sarah, much loved son of Dorothy,
loving brother, uncle,
nephew, cousin, son-in-law,
brother-in-law and friend.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private family service will be held on Friday 3rd April at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
and a downloadable recording of the service will be available.
For access details please contact
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Donations in loving memory
of Ian may be made directly to
Overgate Hospice via their website.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020