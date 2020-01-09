|
GRIFFITHS Ian Peacefully after defying science
on several occasions on
22nd December 2019 aged 64 years.
Ian, the beloved husband and best friend of Jane, the much loved dad of Lee and Kerry, a dear father-in-law to Gayle and Bradley, the loving grandad of Myles, Evie, Emelia and Elyssa, a good friend to many and all round top man who will be sadly missed by all.
A celebration of Ian's life will take place at King Cross Working Mens Club on Friday 17th January
at 2.00 pm prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ian may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the club.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020