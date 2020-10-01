Home

MADDOX Ian Passed way Friday, September 25th 2020 at Overgate Hospice after a short illness, aged 73 years.
Much loved husband of Angela, treasured and loving dad of
Tracy and Joanne, special
father-in-law to Ted and David, dear brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and a good friend to many.
Now at rest.

Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Wednesday, October 14th
at 11:15 am.
Family flowers only please by request but donations may be made directly to Overgate Hospice and Mesothelioma UK Research Fund.
Enquiries to -
Lawrence Funeral Services,
Tel 01422 350 094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020
