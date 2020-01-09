|
|
|
RAE Ian Robert (Bob) Peacefully at Woodfield
Grange Nursing Home on
31st December 2019, aged 80 years.
Bob, the beloved husband of the late Jean, the much loved dad of John, Nicola, Kate, Diane and Sharon,
a loving grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available
at the service. Will friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020