Rhodes Ilex Rachael
(née Watson) Peacefully at Sandholme Fold Care Home on 29th June 2020, aged 94.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, dearly loved mum of David, Martin, Rachael, Monica and Chris,
mum-in-law to Ian, Carrie
and Sharon, nanna to 10 grandchildren and great nanna
to 15 great grandchildren.
Service to be held at
St Matthews Church, Northowram on Monday 20th July at
12 noon, followed by a private committal at Park Wood.
Family flowers only please but donations in Ilex's memory to Overgate Hospice would
be much appreciated.
Much loved and sadly missed.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 9, 2020