S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Irene Bush

Notice Condolences

Irene Bush Notice
BUSH Irene On March 3rd 2020, suddenly at Summerfield House Care Home, Irene aged 91 years, formerly of Elland, Northowram and Shibden. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, much loved mum of Stephen and the late Philip, a dear mother-in-law
of Catherine, loving grandma
and great-grandma.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday March 23rd at 12noon. Family flowers only please but donations to Cancer Relief would be much appreciated, a plate
will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970. Would friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
