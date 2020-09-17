Home

Simpsons Funeral Service
South Lane
Elland, West Yorkshire HX5 0HQ
01422 373531
Irene Iredale Notice
Iredale Irene On 2nd September 2020 peacefully at Eagle Care Nursing Home, Irene aged 100 years, wife of the late Cecil, loving mum to Keith, Christine and Margaret, mum in law, granny,
great granny, great great granny and also a friend to many.
A private cremation will be held. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to
Versus Arthritis, Supporter Care, Copeman House, St Marys Gate, Chesterfield, S41 7TD.

Mum was privileged to receive such wonderful, loving care from all the team at Eagle Care for which we shall be forever grateful.
All enquiries to Simpsons Funeral Service 01422 373531.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020
