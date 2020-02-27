|
|
|
Brook Iris On February 19th 2020,
peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Iris, in her 98th year.
Dearly loved and loving
wife of the late Jack,
loved and cherished mum of Kevin,
devoted and proud grandma of Alexander also a loving great grandma of Grace and Jack,
a much loved mother in law to Brenda, "Grandma Iris" to Sarah and a loving sister, sister in law
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
at 2:15pm on Wednesday
11th March 2020.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may be
given to The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society c/o
Simpsons Funeral Service,
South Lane, Elland, HX5 0HQ.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020