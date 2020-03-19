|
Brook Iris Clayton The family of the late Iris would like to thank most sincerely, relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words, letters and cards of condolence received in their recent sad bereavement.
Thank you also for the donations received for Rheumatoid Arthritis National Society in memory of Iris.
A special thank you to the staff at Stainland Road Medical Centre,
K Pharmacy, the District Nurses and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for the care, support and attention given to Iris and family. Thanks also to Simpsons Funeral Service for their kindness and support.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020