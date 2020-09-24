|
|
|
MANNALL Dr Ivan Consultant Pediatrician at Halifax General Hospital from 1972 until retiring in 1995.
Passed away on Wednesday, 9th September, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Loving husband of the late Jean. Sadly missed by his children Susan, Michael and Robin and grandchildren Ben, Daniel, Emma, Charlotte and Cameron.
Private funeral on Friday, 2nd October, 2020, due to current restrictions. Any voluntary donation can be made directly to Action Bladder Cancer UK.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020