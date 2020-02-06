|
Warne Jack Swift On 31st January 2020, peacefully at home Jack aged 76 years. The much loved husband of Carol, loving dad of
David and Austen, adored grandad of Georgia, Ethan and Thomas
also a good friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 21st February at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the Crematorium
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020