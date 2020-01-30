Home

Jacqueline Grass Notice
Grass Jacqueline On 21st January 2020,
Jackie passed away peacefully
at Overgate Hospice.
Partner of David, mum of Michelle and Paul, nanna of Lisa and Michael, great-nanna of Mason, Kennedy, Brooke and Marcus and grandma
of Ted and Bella.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 6th February at 3.45pm.
No flowers please by request,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for the PDSA for
which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382.
Please respect Jackie's wishes and wear something bright.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
