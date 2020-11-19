Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Jacqueline Schofield

Jacqueline Schofield Notice
Schofield Jacqueline (Jacky) Dawn
(nee Cross) It's with great sadness that
Richard and Rebecca announce
the passing of Jacky on the
3rd November 2020 at H.R.I.
Our best friend, mum and wife, Jacky's big heart has touched
many people, whether she was pulling pints or working at the
Samaritans shop in Elland.
A cheeky character, her humour
and love will be greatly missed by
many people and cats alike.
Due to the Covid restrictions a private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 2nd December 2020
at 2.15pm. Family flowers only
please but donations if desired to
The Samaritans (Elland) c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
