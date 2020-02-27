|
VICTOR Jacqueline Anne
(Jackie) On February 14th 2020, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Jackie, aged 76 years of Ovenden.
Dearly loved wife of Paul, much loved mum of Paul Jnr, Wayne and Samantha, and a loving grandma. Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday March 5th at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations to Fernside Hall Residential Home would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day. Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020