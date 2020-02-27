Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Victor

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Victor Notice
VICTOR Jacqueline Anne
(Jackie) On February 14th 2020, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Jackie, aged 76 years of Ovenden.
Dearly loved wife of Paul, much loved mum of Paul Jnr, Wayne and Samantha, and a loving grandma. Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday March 5th at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations to Fernside Hall Residential Home would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day. Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -