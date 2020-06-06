Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
WOMERSLEY Jacqueline 26/01/1944 - 18/05/2020
Jacqueline's family would like to express their thanks to family and friends for their kind words of sympathy and condolence.
Thank you to Graham in Respiratory at Allan House Health Centre, Angel Care, Town & Local Care, Baywater Oxygen Suppliers, the District Nurses & Palliative Care Team, Anchor Housing and Overgate Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations gratefully received for Overgate Hospice, to them directly or via Jacqueline's family.
For any enquiries please contact Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020
