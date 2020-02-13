Home

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30
Scholemoor Crematorium
Notice Condolences

James Askew Notice
ASKEW James Francis Formerly of Buttershaw.

Passed away, aged 68 years, peacefully in his sleep
after a short illness.
Much loved husband to Janet. Loving father to Penny, Debbie, Mary and James. Brother to Mandy and Gerard. Grandfather
to James, Daniel and Seren.
Father in law to Jonathon and Paul.

Will relatives and friends please meet at Scholemoor Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February
at 11.30am for service
and Cremation.

Any enquires to
Melia Powell Funeral Service
Tel 01274 567110

You will be missed by all the family.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
