BALDWIN James Our gorgeous Dad,
Jim Baldwin, passed away peacefully at
Springfield Care Home on Saturday 23rd May 2020, aged 89.
He bravely fought a tough battle with Alzheimer's and was always supported by our Mum,
his beautiful Wife Dorothea.
Married for almost 63 years,
he loved our Mum and all his family, especially his Grandchildren, Kate, James and Molly and his
Great Grandchildren Benjamin
and Samuel, the Sons of Kate and Richard.
We are so proud of him and our hearts are broken, but he will always be with us.
We take comfort in knowing he will be walking as many fells as he can, whilst watching over us.
We love you so much Dad,
from Ruth; Ann and Ken;
and Mark and Jackie.
Lots of love too from your
Brother John and Kathleen.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held at Elland Park Wood Crematorium.
A celebration of his life will take place later.
No flowers please, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to BJ Melia & Sons
telephone 01422 354 453
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020