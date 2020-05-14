Home

Brown James Frederick
(Fred) On April 23rd 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, of Wheatley, Fred aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, much loved dad of Stephen, Terance, Karen, Geoff, Pamela and the late Tony, a loved father-in-law, grandad, great grandad,
great great grandad, a dear brother of Patrick, Tony, Mary and the late June and a good friend to many.
Fred's funeral arrangements are private due to the current situation.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 14, 2020
