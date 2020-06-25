|
|
|
Daly James On 18 June 2020 peacefully at Nazareth Care Home, Cardiff, James, aged 88 years,
of Luddenden, Halifax.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, dearly loved father of Jim and Katherine, loving father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Private family service at
St Mary's Church, Luddenden,
on Monday 29th June
followed by interment in the
St Mary's Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to Cancer Research and Alzheimer's Society c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020