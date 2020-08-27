|
Deegan James Gerald On 16th August 2020 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.
Jim, aged 81 years.
The dearly loved husband of Val,
a much loved father of Miles and Jass, loving grandad of Jessica, Luke and Daisy, brother of Maureen and the late Joan,
cousin, uncle, brother-in-law
and father-in-law.
The Funeral will take place at
St John's Church, Bradshaw on Friday 11th September 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation
at Park Wood, Elland.
Regrettably, due to the Covid-19 situation, the number of attendees is strictly limited and will be by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be given to the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution at https://mli.org/support-us
/give-money/donate
in memory of Jim.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall
Halifax, HX1 2XR
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020