Hynes James Michael
(Jimmy) On 21st August 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with his partner Glenda and son Michael at his side, Jimmy aged 79 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday 8th September at 9.45am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for the Stroke Association. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service
tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020