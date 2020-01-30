|
|
|
KEECH James Edward (Ted) On January 23rd, at home.
Ted, aged 80, of Sowerby Bridge,
the dearly beloved husband of Joan,
a loving dad, grandad,
great grandad, uncle and
a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday February 11th at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
would be appreciated.
A collection box will be
available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020