McGee
James Patrick On 9th April 2020, aged 81, at Hazelroyd Nursing Home, Halifax.
Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. James of Chester Road, Boothtown, formerly of Dundalk Eire. Loving husband of Maureen, brother of Anna, Teresa, Angela, Aileen, Gerry, Dalton, and the late Geraldene, Laura and Peter. Brother-in-law to John and Catherine, and uncle to Steven and Lisa and family, Mark and Joanne and family, Mathew and Lindsey and family and John.
Grateful thanks to Claire.
Due to current legislation
private cremation at Park Wood on Friday 24th April at 1:00p.m.
A celebration of Jimmy's life
will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020