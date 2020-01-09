|
|
|
SKELTON James Harry Peacefully on December 29th at Calderdale Royal Hospital, James, aged 29 years of Mytholmroyd. Dearly loved son of Tim and Marie, loved brother of Edward. Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Luddenden on Monday, January 13th 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Luddenden Cemetery. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Muscular Dystrophy. All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020