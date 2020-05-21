|
THORP James Douglas
(Dougie) Jean, Angela and family wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many messages of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad bereavement.
Many thanks to the Rev Paul Welch for his comforting words, Lawrence Funeral Services
and the staff at Park Wood.
Thank you also to our friends who paid their respects along the route and a special thanks to the staff at Summerfield House Nursing Home and all who have kindly donated to Parkinson UK.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020