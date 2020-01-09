|
|
|
Wilde (Née West)
Janine It is with deep sadness to announce the death of Janine on 24th December,
aged 48 years,
beloved wife of Phil, devoted mother of Emily, darling daughter of Kathleen and the late Stewart West, devoted sister to Nicola
and 'brother-in-law' Ash.
Janine died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
The Celebration of her life
will take place at 4.00pm on Thursday, 16th January at Thames View Crematorium, Gravesend.
Family flowers only but donations
if so desired to Ellenor Hospice, Coldharbour Road, Norfleet,
DA11 7HQ.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020