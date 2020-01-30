Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Jean Berrett

Jean Berrett Notice
BERRETT Jean Margaret On 17th January 2020 peacefully
at home surrounded by her
loving family, Jean aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terry.
A much loved mum, mother in law grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law and a dear friend
to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 6th February 2020
at 2.15pm. Family flowers only
please but donations if desired
to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
