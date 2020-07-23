Home

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
13:45
Crematorium in Gorleston
Cooper Jean
(née Williams, Shillitto) Passed away suddenly but peacefully at James Paget Hospital
in Great Yarmouth on July 12th,
aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mum of Kenneth, Richard and the late Robert. Loving grandma to Rebecca, Alex, Victoria, Thomas, Sophie,
Ryan and Kyle and great grandma
to Isla and Elliott.
Service at the Crematorium in Gorleston on Friday July 31st at
1-45pm but limited to immediate family due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to 'Macmillan Cancer Trust' or 'Pancreatic Cancer UK' (in memory of Jean's late son Robert) c/o Brundish & Son,
154 Nelson Road Central
Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HZ
Tel: (01493) 842768
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020
