S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Jean Hartley

Jean Hartley Notice
Hartley Jean On November 23rd 2020, peacefully at Trinity Fold after a short illness and late of Hove Edge, Brighouse, Jean, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Irene and John, much loved
sister of the late Gordon,
beloved sister in law of Sylvia
and a dear auntie to Gary,
Catherine, Scott and Jack.
Jean's service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland,
due to present restrictions numbers are limited.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970. Family flowers only please, but donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be much appreciated and are to be posted c/o
Scott Lodge, Scott Road,
Plymouth PL2 3DU.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020
