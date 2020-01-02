Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Pedley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Pedley

Notice Condolences

Jean Pedley Notice
PEDLEY Jean On 22nd December 2019
at Overgate Hospice.
Jean aged 84 years of Elland. Beloved wife of the late Keith.
The dearly loved mother
of Julian and Nicholas,
loving mother-in-law to Gill and Sharon, Grandma to Lauren and
Ben and a dear friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 13th January 2020 at 9.45am. Family flowers
only please but donations if
desired to Overgate Hospice.
Will friends accept this as the
only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road, Elland HX5 9AH Tel: 01422 370222.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -