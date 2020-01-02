|
|
|
PEDLEY Jean On 22nd December 2019
at Overgate Hospice.
Jean aged 84 years of Elland. Beloved wife of the late Keith.
The dearly loved mother
of Julian and Nicholas,
loving mother-in-law to Gill and Sharon, Grandma to Lauren and
Ben and a dear friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 13th January 2020 at 9.45am. Family flowers
only please but donations if
desired to Overgate Hospice.
Will friends accept this as the
only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road, Elland HX5 9AH Tel: 01422 370222.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020