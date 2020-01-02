Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Jean Ward

Jean Ward Notice
WARD (Nee Taylor)
Jean Peacefully at home on
December 16th 2019
surrounded by her loving family, Jean, aged 81 years of Northowram.
The dearly loved wife of Terry,
much loved mum of Tina and Paula,
dear mum-in-law of Phil and Steve, loving grandma of Sam, Jake, Emelia and Joe, a dear sister of Paul and a dear step-sister and friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Monday January 6th at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu
can be made on the day
for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
