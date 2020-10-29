|
|
|
WILLERTON Jeffrey Jeffrey, aged 92 years,
formerly of Greetland,
sadly passed away
surrounded by his family on
Sunday 18th October 2020 at
Norton House Care Home, Elland.
Forever loved by his wife Avril.
Much loved father to Katy and Jill, loving grandad and father figure
to Joe and partner Sabrina,
grandchildren Linzi, Sarah, Simon
and great grandfather of Jamie.
Funeral service at Park Wood
Crematorium on Wednesday
11th November at 11:15am.
Donations to The
Stroke Association.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 29, 2020