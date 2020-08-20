|
|
|
BROOKE JENNIFER Peacefully at
Overgate Hospice
on 11th August 2020
Jen aged 82 years.
Dearly loved and much cherished mother, mother-in-law, sister
and a good friend to many,
she will be sadly missed by all.
Former member of Ryburn Golf Club and social member of
Bradley Hall Golf Club.
Service will be held on
Friday 28th August at 3pm, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Overgate Hospice
would be appreciated and c/o
Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors
8A Willow Street
Sowerby Bridge
HX6 2BU.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020