Jennifer Childs

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Childs Notice
CHILDS Jennifer June On 23rd July 2020 at H.R.I.
after a short illness,
Jennifer, aged 84 years.
Beloved sister of Gwendoline and the late Margaret. Much loved auntie of Lucille and much loved by Michelle, David, Julie and family and a dear friend to many.
Private family cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
