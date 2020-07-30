Home

SYKES Jennifer
(née Boothman) Jennifer passed away
peacefully at home on
Friday 17th July 2020
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving and much loved mother
of Nicholas.
No flowers please but donations
to The League of Friends of
Halifax Hospitals would be welcome, a donation box will
be available at the funeral service or c/o Mr Andrew Waite at the League of Friends.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Directors,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall Mount,
Halifax.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020
