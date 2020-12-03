|
BLAMIRES Joan
(Née Nelson) On the 28th November 2020, Joan Blamires passed away peacefully at Calderdale Retreat Care Home.
Joan, aged 89 years, was the beloved mother of Virginia and Nigel, loved mother in law to Garry and Hazel, also cherished grandma of Sarah, Andrew
and Thomas and a
dear friend to many.
Joan's family would like to thank Linda Lee, Leanne Hirst, District Nurses and all the staff at Calderdale Retreat for the
care they gave to Joan.
A private funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on the 23rd of December at 15:45pm
Enquiries to Co op Funeral Care, Joseph Sheards Funeral Home. Tel: 01924 492219
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020