Bruce Joan
(née Riley) Suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Friday March 6th 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Geoffrey, beloved mum of Julie and Cheryl, dear mother-in-law of Freddie and Kevin, cherished
nana and adored big nana.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Tuesday March 24th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be
made to Overgate Hospice,
for which a box will be provided. Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020