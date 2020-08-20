Home

Joan Croad

Notice Condolences

Joan Croad Notice
CROAD Joan
(nee Dawson)
Retired Nursing Sister Formerly of Halifax.
Peacefully at St. Monica's Hospital York on Tuesday August 11th 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved and loving mum of Ian, Jill and James, dear mother in law of Tracy, Kevin and Vicky, a cherished grandma of Beth, Max, Jessica and Emily. Goodnight God Bless.
A private family service will be held at St. Hilda's Church Halifax followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium. Donations would be appreciated to Overgate Hospice.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
