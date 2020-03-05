|
|
|
Earnshaw Joan
(née Black) Peacefully, on 28th February 2020, Joan, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, and good friend to many.
Joan's funeral service will
take place at 12.45pm on
Wednesday 18th March, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, tel. 01422 253 593.
Thank you to all of the staff at
Savile Park Care Home for their exemplary care of Joan
in her final years.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020