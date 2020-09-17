|
|
|
Ellis Joan Margaret On 13th September 2020,
peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 84 years.
A much loved wife of Geoffrey,
loving mum of Kathryn, Caroline, Suzanne and Graham, a dear mother-in-law to Steve and Julian,
a proud grandma to Natalie, Matthew, Harriet, Sophie, Oliver, Jake, Joseph and Corinne.
A service will be held at
St Matthew's Church, Lightcliffe,
on Thursday 24th September
at 2.30pm followed by an
interment in the churchyard.
Due to the current circumstances, invitation only please.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired,
to The Stroke Association.
Any enquiries to Charles Wood Funeral Service, tel 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020