Ellis Joan Margaret Geoffrey and the whole family would sincerely like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and letters of condolence received during this sad time.
Thanks also to Rev Kathryn Buck for her uplifting service and to the members of St Matthew's Church, Lightcliffe for their help and consideration and finally to
the staff on ward 20 at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for their care and support given to Margaret and her family.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020
