Gledhill Joan On 10th March 2020, peacefully
at Calderdale Retreat,
Joan aged 90 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Dudley, much loved mum of
David, Martin, Margaret and Philip,
a loving mum-in-law and grandma who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 26th March at 11.15am.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at crematorium. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
