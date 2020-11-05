|
GREENWOOD (née Proctor)
Joan Edna Peacefully on October 27th 2020 at home in Sowerby Bridge, Joan
aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, a much loved mum of Alan, Linda and Sue, loving grandma of Tracy, Mark, Laura and Beth, doting great-grandma of Olivia, Lewis, Benji, Grace, Nathaniel and Neave, sister of Roy.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday November 17th.
No flowers by request, donations can be posted direct to Alzheimer's Society c/o 39-41 Commercial Street, Halifax, HX1 1BE (a charity close to the heart of Joan and Fred)
All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020