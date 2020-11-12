|
Helliwell Joan On October 31st, 2020, peacefully in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Joan aged 87 years.
The dearly loved and loving wife of the late Ken, much loved and cherished mum of Craig and Justine, adored grandma of Serena, Madison, Morgan and Maia, beloved great grandma to Indy, a respected and loved mother-in-law to Daryl, fondly remembered by Mandy and
a treasured friend to many.
She will be greatly missed by us all.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for Overgate Hospice, Hullen Edge Road, Elland HX5 0QY.
Any enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020